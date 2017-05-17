Plan to cut methane emissions in NY announced

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced a plan to cut methane emissions in the state.

The plan consists of 25 actions to reduce emissions from landfills, oil and gas, and agricultural sectors across the state.

The plan will address many sources of methane emissions including:

Pursue methane reductions at both active and inactive landfills;

Limit methane emissions from new and existing oil and gas infrastructure;

Support energy production or capture and combustion of methane gas at farms and landfills;

Develop methane reduction criteria in state-funded programs for agriculture;

Deploy methane detection systems to enhance detection of leaks in residential areas; and

Utilize incentive programs for addressing methane leakage in utility and customer-owned pipelines that prioritize safety and climate change mitigation.

The governor’s office says the plan will be implemented by the New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation, Agriculture and Markets, Public Service, the Energy Research and Development Authority, and the Soil and Water Conservation Committee.

To learn more, visit the DEC Office of Climate Change.