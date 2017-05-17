NY State Tax employee accused of unlawfully accessing taxpayer accounts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A supervisor for the New York State Office of Tax and Finance is facing a slew of charges. The accusations surround alleged unlawful access to taxpayers accounts.

Court documents represent the 11 alleged victims in the case against Walter Kresge.

Walter Kresge is facing several charges including 11 counts of felony computer trespass and misdemeanor official misconduct.

The criminal complaint filed in Albany City Court alleges that on one single day back in May of 2016 Walter Kresge used the computer network at the NYS Office of Tax and Finance in Albany to make unauthorized access to 11 different taxpayer accounts.

The complaint reads that even as a Supervisor Kresge had “no legitimate business purpose” for accessing these accounts.

What he may have been looking for is unclear in the paperwork.

The same investigator claims Kresge allegedly lied when he claimed to have accessed several accounts to check the status of STAR school tax relief accounts and that he had the permission of each taxpayer whose accounts were accessed.

Kresge was not at his office on Wednesday but was at home mowing the lawn when we went there to see what he to say about these charges.

The spokesman for Tax and Finance said he could not divulge any other details about the case or even any information regarding Kresge’s employment status.