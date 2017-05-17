NY reviewing Enough is Enough law that protects students against sexual assault

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered a comprehensive review of the state’s Enough is Enough law.

According to the governor’s office, the law requires all colleges and universities in the state to adopt a set of comprehensive guidelines related to domestic violence, dating violence, stalking and sexual assault to ensure the safety of all students.

The law also created a statewide hotline for victims to request State Police assistance by calling (844)-845-7269.

Among other requirements of the law, colleges and universities must:

Adopt written rules and procedures for complying with EIE provisions and provide them to all students, as well as posting on the school’s website.

Adopt standard disciplinary procedures that provide specific rights and responsibilities to victims and accused, which include a fair hearing process, protection for victims after a report, and notification on a student’s permanent transcript found responsible for an assault.

Adopt a campus sexual assault “Students’ Bill of Rights,” which also must be provided to students, as well as posted on the school’s website and in central locations around campus.

Train staff likely to receive a report in the requirements of the law.

Train investigators and others involved in the investigation process in trauma-informed interviewing and investigation, which protects assault victims from inappropriate interrogation.

Implement an ongoing student training campaign, including: Providing training to all first-year and transfer students during onboarding on specific laws, policies and procedures under EIE. Providing training to all new students at all levels; Providing mandatory training on domestic violence, dating violence, stalking or sexual assault prevention to leaders of student organizations and student-athletes. Offering general, and specific training on domestic violence, dating violence, stalking and sexual assault prevention to all students, and provide specialized training to targeted at-risk subgroups; Using multiple methods to educate students about violence prevention generally; and Sharing general information about domestic violence, dating violence, stalking and sexual assault prevention with parents of students.

Conduct campus climate assessments at least once every two years, which measure student understanding of the law and perceptions.

Certify to SED that they are in compliance with all provisions of the law on an annual basis.

“As Governor of New York, but even more so as a father, the safety of New York’s students is my top priority,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York led the nation by signing into law the strongest policy to combat sexual assault on college campuses, and now we are ensuring every university fully meets their obligations under that law. We must take every measure to protect our students from harm, and we will accept nothing less from our state’s colleges and universities. Enough is enough.”

Gov. Cuomo signed the measure into law in 2015.