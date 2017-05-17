NY law enforcement agencies to receive new radar units

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A number of law enforcement agencies across New York will receive state-of-the-art speed enforcement equipment.

The governor’s office says more than $160,000 in state funding will be used to purchase new radar units for 107 police departments and Sheriffs’ offices across the state.

“This administration has zero tolerance for reckless driving and this funding will help law enforcement agencies across New York protect our roadways,” Governor Cuomo said. “It is vital that our police agencies have the means to replace out-of-date tools to help ensure the safety of all New Yorkers.”

When agencies bring units to be serviced, Highway Safety Technology Unit technicians will replace those deemed to be too costly or outdated to repair. So far this year, 15 agencies have received the devices:

Mid-Hudson Region: Police departments in Brewster, Greenburgh, Highland Falls, New Windsor, Piermont and Scarsdale

Capital Region: Hudson Falls Police Department

Central New York: Police departments in Camden, Jordan and Little Falls

Southern Tier: Sherburne Police Department

Finger Lakes: Police departments in Brighton, Canandaigua, Rochester, and Webster

Western New York: Lakewood-Busti Police Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

North Country: New York State Park Police, Thousand Islands Region