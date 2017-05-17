Man sues date for texting during movie

AUSTIN, TX (WCMH) — A first date went terribly wrong for a Texas man and he filed a complaint in a small claims court.

Brandon Vezmar, 37, is demanding a refund of $17.31 because his date was texting the whole time, KRON-TV reports.

Vezmar took the woman to see “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” and he said the woman was on her phone for most of the movie.

“It was kind of a first date from hell,” Vezmar told the Austin Statesman. “This is like one of my biggest pet peeves.”

The woman said her best friend was having a personal issue and needed help. Vezmar claims the woman “activated her phone at least 10-20 times in 15 minutes to read and send text messages.”

Later, Vezmar texted the woman asking her to reimburse him for the cost of the movie ticket, but the woman told the Statesman she refused to pay him back because “he took me out on a date.” He then filed a petition at a small claims court.

The petition claims the woman’s texting was a “direct violation” of the theater’s policy. The man also claims his date “adversely” affected his viewing experience at the movie theater.

Vezmar said the damages sought are modest and wants the woman to know her behavior was a threat to civilized society.