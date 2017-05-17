Local high schoolers treated to private concert rehearsal by Brad Paisley

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local high schoolers got the chance to play out one of their final nights of high school with a massive country music star.

Brad Paisley’s single “Last Time for Everything” rang true as he sang the words over a crowd of nearly 1,000 soon-to-be high school graduates.

“I’m ready for a good show, and it’s just a really good way to end senior year,” Averill Park senior Leah Morin said.

“We have, like, a month left of school, so it’s like a Big Bang,” Averill Park senior Maggie Bulmer said. “Everything is coming up now.”

Seniors from Averill Park High School and Saratoga Springs High School were treated to a private concert rehearsal as Paisley and his band practiced for the beginning of his Weekend Warrior tour.

“Brad Paisley is my favorite country singer, actually,” Saratoga senior Alex Kennedy said. “Yeah, I like him a lot.”

“We’ve never had another opportunity like this at our school, so this is really cool,” Averill Park junior Victoria Lee said. “I’ve been to SPAC so many times, and I’ve never been this close to the stage.”

The students hoped to hear some Paisley classics.

“’Mud on the Tires’ – great song; ‘Celebrity’ – great song,” senior Jack Lehner said.

Even adults from the two schools got into the country mood.

It was a special treat for the Averill Park attendees because Scott Scovill, an Averill Park graduate, was on stage and designed all of the videos and sets for the show.

“It’s a one in a lifetime experience for our students,” Averill Park Assistant Principal Christina Mein said. “I’m so excited.”

The students forgetting, even if just for one night, that the real world is just around the corner.

“I’m high-fiving Brad Paisley, and I couldn’t be more happy.”

Taking a note from his lyrics and living like the night is all there is.

Paisley starts his tour at SPAC on Thursday night.