Local CrossFit team to compete in regional games at TU Center

Related Coverage 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games coming to the Capital Region

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Times Union Center will be transformed into one of the world’s largest gyms over the weekend.

The CrossFit Regionals are returning to Albany with hundreds of athletes competing to qualify for a handful of spots in the CrossFit Games.

Team FITERNITY, of Cohoes, couldn’t be more amped to rep the Capital Region in the regional games.

“It’s gonna be so awesome competing on the floor with so many of our friends and families and even neighboring boxes represented in the stands,” Chris Anderson said.

The six person group is made up of both rookie and veteran competitors.

“Every person has, like, different high points,” Tiffany Szemplinski said. “But when you bring that all together, it makes our team pretty strong and competitive.”

But perhaps their biggest strength is team chemistry because each knows their roles.

“I didn’t choose to be the leader,” Szemplinski said. “I think I just fell into that place because I’ve done this for so many years.”

“Every once in a while when people are complaining about being tired and things like that, they could look at the old guy and know if he’s still going, they still be going,” Anderson said.

And sometimes they have to keep the mood light, especially when doing the heaviest of lifting like a 435 pound sandbag.

“It’s awful; I hate it,” Stephanie Rodriguez said. “It’s the worst thing ever, actually.”

“It’s definitely a little challenging, especially for someone on the smaller side and lighter side,” Paige Chardavoyne said.

If everything goes according to plan and FITERNITY makes the top five, then they’re headed to the CrossFit Games.

“We just have to be spot on with communication and working together,” Szemplinski said. “That’s the biggest thing.”

And if they make it?

“It would be amazing,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t even know how to describe that feeling.”

“On any given weekend, different things can happen, and that’s why you compete, right?” Anderson said. “For the opportunity to do your best and see where you shake out.”