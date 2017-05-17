Groundbreaking on Hamilton Hill Development Project begins

Web Staff Published:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady neighborhood could soon look a lot different.

Groundbreaking on a new $20 million dollar development began Tuesday to renovate eight buildings.

The buildings are all located in Hamilton Hill, including two historic schools.

The non-profit group The Community Builders and county leaders joined in the groundbreaking.

When the Hillside View Development is done, there will be 58 new apartments and a community services facility for families and seniors living in the area.

