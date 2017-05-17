Greenfield man arrested, accused of strangling woman

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Saratoga County man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a woman.

Paul Vidnansky, 32, was arrested and charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Strangulation in the Second Degree.

The call came in around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday from the Saratoga Hospital and Nursing Home. Police said Vidnansky strangled a woman until she passed out, punched her, and caused serious injuries to her face.

Vidnansky was arraigned and sent to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.