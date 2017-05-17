Filming for upcoming movie taking place at Albany International Airport

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A lot of Hollywood buzz in the Capital Region as filming for a new movie is underway at the Albany International Airport.

Hollywood has landed at the airport and NEWS10 ABC got a chance to go through security and see behind the scenes of the upcoming film, Departures.

This is not your typical airport luggage. A film crew breaks down the set after shooting a scene and amidst all the chaos.

The face of a starlet that Game of Thrones fans will recognize Maisie Williams plays Arya Stark in the hugely popular show. She’s at Albany International Airport in a very different role. She’s in an upcoming film called Departures directed by Peter Hutchings.

“The airport is a big centerpiece of the movie and we really wanted to make sure to get it right,” Hutchings said.

The film explores the relationship between an airport baggage handler played by actor Asa Butterfield and a teen with a terminal illness. Williams was checking items off her bucket list. Any airport would do but there’s an advantage to filming here.

“You do not want to shoot in New York City, no offense New York City, you want to come here to Albany because we can make it happen, and the ease, we can make it easy to film here,” Deb Goedeke, of Film Albany, said.

Goedeke says the dozens of cast and crew members spending time locally means an economic boost.

“They need places to sleep places to eat, it puts our locals to work, our crew to work, our actors and actresses to work.”

Coordinating it all is a huge undertaking for airport staff, ensuring that security stays a top priority. Despite that, filmmakers it couldn’t be going more smoothly.

“Logistics are incredibly complex with filmmaking in general and to shoot at an airport, and I’ve shot at the airports in New York City – LaGuardia and JFK – and its been like night and day,” Derek Tseng said.

Goedeke says the high praise means the Capital Region will be the backdrop for many more movies.

“They will go back and tell all their friends that, that Albany is the place to film.”

The production crew should be filming at the airport for a few more days, but they’ve been working closely with the staff to make sure that there is minimal impact on the travelers.