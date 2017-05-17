DUI suspect in Mass. stuffs lizard in her bra

TAUNTON, Mass. (CNN) – A Massachusetts woman is under arrest after a wild crash that police say involved a lot of drinking and a bearded dragon lizard.

“She had to be doing about 70 MPH. She hit that hill and she was airborne,” Leo Cote, had mailbox damaged, said.

“I heard this big bang, and it sounded like a car crash,” Alan Keith, had yard damaged, said.

A quick end to a drunken joy ride with the Mercedes landing in a yard after taking out a half dozen mailboxes.

“She comes out of the car and was very wobbly,” Faith Adams, a witness, said.

Amy Rebello McCarthy, 39, stumbled out and blew twice the legal limit.

Cops figured they’d find a drunken driver. Prepared for the worst shocked by the oddest. A fake gun on him or a lizard on her.

“A lizard? A lizard, that’s odd.”

“I didn’t see that. I don’t know why she’d have a lizard under her shirt,” Keith said.

One lucky lizard that lived to ride again. Surviving the crash while tucked under mom’s shirt. Frankly, we can’t tell you why.

“You stumped me with that one. It takes a lot to stump me but you got me with that one.”

McCarthy’s not a stranger to trouble. She has over 130 priors in Taunton alone.

She faced a judge Tuesday but was held on a different charge.

The lizard is in protective custody with animal control.