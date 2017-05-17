Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen fills up your soul

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Soul food describes the kind of dishes that stick to your ribs and satisfy every part of your palate.

“Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen” is a local gem known for soul food.

Soul food is just that, it sticks to your ribs and makes you feel full, happy, and then sleepy. No one knows how to provide that feeling better than “Ms. Allie B.”

She dishes out daily cases of “the itis” to people all over the capital region with dishes like:

Barbeque Pork Ribs

Fried Chicken

Mac ‘n’ Cheese

specially made Collard Greens

Cooking gets started early in the morning to get all those recipes ready for opening at noon, and once they open for business they sell until everything is gone.

“Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen” is located at 353 Clinton Ave in Albany. For more information call: (518) 729-3472.