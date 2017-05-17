Albany officer accused of leaving the scene of a crash arrested

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany police officer accused of leaving the scene of a crash was arrested.

Shawn Dixon was arrested following an investigation by members of the Albany Police Department. He was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury auto accident.

Police say on May 4 at approximately 3:3 a.m., officers responded to the area of West Lawrence Street and Myrtle Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

The victim told officers they were traveling eastbound on Myrtle Avenue when a vehicle that was traveling southbound on West Lawrence Street struck his vehicle. The victim then said that the other vehicle fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Dixon has been an officer with the department since July 2015.

Police say Dixon was suspended without pay while an investigation into the crash began.

Dixon is scheduled to be arraigned in Albany Criminal Court on Friday. He currently remains suspended from the police department without pay for 30 days.