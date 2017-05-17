5/17 Pet Connection: Sylvester and Maizy

Sylvester (Tuxedo)…and Maizy (Calico)-10 weeks old

*CGHS has kittens that were born in the shelter

*Kittens have been hand raised by staff and are very affectionate

*All kittens will be spayed/neutered, dewormed and up to date on all vaccinations

*Submit applications for preapproval

They have many wonderful cats and kittens in need of homes…..

****This is Kitten Season….so many being brought to rescue/shelters. This is so sad…PLEASE Get all family pets spayed or neutered. When you have so many kittens-many times the adult-older cats don’t have a chance.

Columbia Greene Humane Society 518-828-6044