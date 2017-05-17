2017-2018 School Budget Vote Results By District

School budget votes were held across the Capital District on Tuesday, with voters heading to the polls and giving the green light to most capital improvement projects, reserve funds, and bus purchases.

RESULTS BY DISTRICT:

Catskill Central School District

2017-2018 School Budget PASSED: 489 Yes – 156 No

Proposition #2 – Capital Reserve Fund PASSED:

Yes: 476

No: 154

Proposition #3 – Catskill Library Budget PASSED:

Yes: 492

No: 152

Board of Education:

Deborah Johnson: 418 votes- elected to 3-year term + (May 17, 2017 – June 30, 2020)

Kyle E. Lyles: 399 votes- elected to 3-year term (July 1, 2017 – June 30, 2020)

Michael Dedrick: 389 votes – elected to 3-year term (July 1, 2017 – June 30, 2020)

Christine E. Bower-Kirch: 334 votes – elected to 2-year term (July 1, 2017 – June 30, 2019)

Andrew Varone: 295 votes- elected to 2-year term (July 1, 2017 – June 30, 2019)

Ryan Osswald: 241 votes

Jeremy Engelin: 209 votes

Allan A. Couser III: 146 votes

Chatham Central School District

2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 368 Yes – 115 No

Proposition #1 – Capital Reserve Fund 3

Yes: 350

No:127

Proposition #2 – Repair Reserve

Yes: 382

No: 97

Proposition #3 – Student Representative on the Board of Ed. PASSED: 415 Yes – 63 No

Voters also elected Winnie Hoffman Legere (392 votes), Dawn-Marie Blasl (385 votes), and Rachel Galvin (365 votes) to three-year terms on the Board of Education that run July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2020.

Schenectady City School District

2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 987 YES 191 NO

Capital Project:

Yes: 948

No: 216

Capital Reserve:

Yes: 984

No: 185

Board of Education:

Bernice Rivera 866

Katherine Stephens 695

Dharam Hitall 622

Tanya Hull 459

Kanema Haynes 273

Janelle Hooks 224

Saratoga Springs City School District

2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 1573 YES 382 NO

Proposition No. 2 – Bus Bond

Yes: 1620

No: 341

Proposition No. 3 – Capital Reserve

Yes: 1628

No: 334

Board of Education:

Stephen Verral 1,554

Jennifer Leidig 1,439

Anjeanette Emeka 1,397

Taconic Hill Central School District

2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 354 YES 86 NO

Capital Reserve Fund Expenditure:

Yes: 351

No: 86

Capital Reserve Fund Amendment:

Yes: 314

No: 119

Board of Education:

Ronald Morales 243 Votes (one (5) year term)

Alicia O’Rourke 181 Votes (one (5) year term)

Michelle Rosien 140 Votes

Melissa Stickles 134 Votes

Robert Macfarlane 116 Votes

Jane Naylor 29 Votes

Duanesburg Central School District

2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 376 YES 191 NO

Bus Purchase Proposition: Passed

Property Purchase Proposition: Passed

Elected to Board of Education: Jennifer Sexton, Camille J. Siano Enders, Joshua Menzies

Mohanasen Central School District

2017-2018 Budget PASSED by margin of 73 percent: 835 YES 310 NO

Bus proposition – Approved by margin of 75 percent

Yes: 857

No: 287

Board of Education (two seats):

Lisa Gaglioti: 828

Stacy MacTurk: 860

Ichabod Crane Central School District

2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 643 YES 203 NO

Proposition #2 : Bus Purchases ( six school buses at a cost of $477,789 ) PASSED

Yes: 628

No: 218

Board of Education:

Tammy Crawford: 594 Elected to 3 year term ( May 16, 2017 through June 30, 2020)

Dan Cohn 570: Elected to 3 year term ( July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2020)

Susan Ramos: 535 Elected to 3 year term ( July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2020)

Brendan Caluneo: 420 Elected to 1 year term ( May 16, 2017 through June 30, 2018)

Craig Luckfield: 387

Cohoes City School District

2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 376 YES 274 NO

Board of Education:

Margaret Giller: 415

Helen Annely: 337

Vincent Baran: 282

Greenville Central School District

2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 507 YES 134 NO

Bus Proposition:

Yes: 518

No: 122

Capital Project:

Yes: 505

No: 137

Rensselaerville Library:

Yes: 477

No: 160

Board of Education:

Duncan Macpherson 496

Michael McAneny 541

Canajohairie Central School District

2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 278 YES 172 NO

Board of Education:

Christopher Fatta: 283

Jeffrey Hill: 153

Sharon Springs Central School District

2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 121 YES 15 NO

Bus Proposition:

Yes: 111

No: 22

Board of Education:

James MacFadden: 110

Hudson Falls Central School District

2018-2018 Budget PASSED: 349 YES 69 NO

Bus Proposition:

Yes: 339

No: 81

Board of Education:

Benjamin Bishop

Matthew LaPan

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District:

2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 1094 YES 323 NO

Proposition to reauthorize ex officio student board member:

Yes: 1175

No: 227

Board of Education:

Peter Sawyer: 1152

John Blowers: 1060

Don Marshall: 1127

Niskayuna Central School District:

2018-2018 Budget PASSED: 1713 YES 475 NO

Bus Purchase Proposition:

Yes: 1675

No: 513

Board of Education:

Rosemarie Perez Jaquith: 1448

Yu (Jennifer) Zhao: 1210

David Apkarian: 1150

Schuylerville Central School District

2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 561 YES 146 NO

Bus Proposition:

Yes: 579

No: 129

Board of Education:

Michael Bodnar

Stanley Barber

Schuylerville Public Library Proposition:

Yes: 546

No: 160

Schuylerville Public Library Board of Trustees Election:

Amy Carpenter: 460

Kiersten DeLisle: 423

Katie Brenson: 77

Schoharie Central School District

2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 389 YES 143 NO

Proposition #2 – School Bus Purchases

Yes: 405

No: 128

Proposition #3 – Capital Project

Yes: 375

No: 156

Proposition #4 – Capital Reserve Fund

Yes: 397

No: 133

School Board – Elected for 3-Year Term:

John Florussen

Laraine Gell

Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Central School District

2017-2018 budget PASSED: 538 YES 294 NO

Bus Proposition:

Yes: 537

No: 289

Board of Education:

Tina Furst-Hotalin: 573

William McFerren: 537

Peter Ross: 535

RCS Community Library:

Yes: 593

No: 297

Library Board of Trustees:

Megan Aurelia: 631

Josie Bruno: 667

Schodack Central School District

2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 423 YES 144 NO

Bus Proposition:

Yes: 424

No: 144

Board of Election:

Charles Peter: 478

Christian Olsen: 474

Paul Puccio: 457

Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School District

2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 636 YES 161 NO

Bus Replacement Proposition:

Yes: 597

No: 207

Board of Education:

Nathan Elble

Kimberly Lovell

Helen Lousbury

Middleburgh Central School District:

2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 336 YES 194 NO

Bus Proposition:

Yes: 337

No: 193

Board of Education:

Ernest W. Kuehl, Jr: 423

Troy City School District

2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 505 YES 132 NO

Capital Reserve Fund:

Yes: 509

No: 117

Board of Education:

Carol Harvin: 506

Tom Mayo: 500

Bill Strang: 504

Berlin Central School District

2017-2018 budget PASSED: 251 YES 78 NO

Student Rep to the Board Proposition:

Yes: 235

No: 94

Bus Proposition:

Yes; 258

No: 73

Board of Education:

Willis: 224

Zwack: 213

Gutermuth-Swim:179

Averill Park Central School District

2017-2018 budget PASSED: 853 YES 303 NO

Bus and Equipment Proposition:

Yes: 847

No: 303

Board of Education:

Jennie Glasser: 908

Ann M. Morone: 869

Whitehall Central School District

2017-2018 budget PASSED: 214 YES 50 NO

Bus Proposition:

Yes: 207

No: 54

Board of Election:

4 year seat Chris Dudley 232

3 year seat Richard LaChappelle – 225

3 year seat James Brooks 208

2 year seat Jason Hoagland 147

2 year seat (TIE) Michelle Redmond & Roxanne Waters 140

Menands Unified Free School District

2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 110 YES 30 NO

Board of Education:

John Diefenderfer: 107

Library Board of Trustees:

Write-In: 23

Menands Public Library 2017-2018 Budget

Yes: 118

No: 20

Galway Central School District

2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 343 YES 169 NO

Bus Proposition:

Yes: 360

No: 155

Board of Education:

Stacey Caruso-Sharpe: 353

Jay Anderson: 421

Hadley-Luzerne Central School District

2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 215 YES 72 NO

Bus Proposition:

Yes: 210

No: 76

Board of Education:

Eddie Joe Moulton: 254

Glens Falls City School District

2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 1108 YES 260 NO

Bus Lease Proposition:

Yes: 1178

No: 205

Capital Project for Renovations and Repairs:

Yes: 1122

No: 259

Proposal to Install LED lighting on High School’s Turf:

Yes: 549

No: 833

Board of Election:

Matthew Levin: 1082

Jason Rivers: 1027