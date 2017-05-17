2017-2018 School Budget Vote Results By District

School budget votes were held across the Capital District on Tuesday, with voters heading to the polls and giving the green light to most capital improvement projects, reserve funds, and bus purchases.
RESULTS BY DISTRICT:
Catskill Central School District
2017-2018 School Budget PASSED: 489 Yes – 156 No
Proposition #2 – Capital Reserve Fund PASSED:
Yes: 476
No: 154
Proposition #3 – Catskill Library Budget PASSED:
Yes: 492
No: 152
Board of Education:
Deborah Johnson: 418 votes- elected to 3-year term + (May 17, 2017 – June 30, 2020)
Kyle E. Lyles: 399 votes- elected to 3-year term (July 1, 2017 – June 30, 2020)
Michael Dedrick: 389 votes – elected to 3-year term (July 1, 2017 – June 30, 2020)
Christine E. Bower-Kirch: 334 votes – elected to 2-year term (July 1, 2017 – June 30, 2019)
Andrew Varone: 295 votes- elected to 2-year term (July 1, 2017 – June 30, 2019)
Ryan Osswald: 241 votes
Jeremy Engelin: 209 votes
Allan A. Couser III: 146 votes
Chatham Central School District
2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 368 Yes – 115 No
Proposition #1 – Capital Reserve Fund 3
Yes: 350
No:127
Proposition #2 – Repair Reserve
Yes: 382
No: 97
Proposition #3 – Student Representative on the Board of Ed. PASSED: 415 Yes – 63 No
Voters also elected Winnie Hoffman Legere (392 votes), Dawn-Marie Blasl (385 votes), and Rachel Galvin (365 votes) to three-year terms on the Board of Education that run July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2020.
Schenectady City School District
2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 987 YES 191 NO
Capital Project:
Yes: 948
No: 216
Capital Reserve:
Yes: 984
No: 185
Board of Education:
Bernice Rivera 866
Katherine Stephens 695
Dharam Hitall 622
Tanya Hull 459
Kanema Haynes 273
Janelle Hooks 224
Saratoga Springs City School District
2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 1573 YES 382 NO
Proposition No. 2 – Bus Bond
Yes: 1620
No: 341
Proposition No. 3 – Capital Reserve
Yes: 1628
No: 334
Board of Education:
Stephen Verral 1,554
Jennifer Leidig 1,439
Anjeanette Emeka 1,397
Taconic Hill Central School District
2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 354 YES 86 NO
Capital Reserve Fund Expenditure:
Yes: 351
No: 86
Capital Reserve Fund Amendment:
Yes: 314
No: 119
Board of Education:
Ronald Morales 243 Votes (one (5) year term)
Alicia O’Rourke 181 Votes (one (5) year term)
Michelle Rosien 140 Votes
Melissa Stickles 134 Votes
Robert Macfarlane 116 Votes
Jane Naylor 29 Votes
Duanesburg Central School District
2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 376 YES 191 NO
Bus Purchase Proposition: Passed
Property Purchase Proposition: Passed
Elected to Board of Education: Jennifer Sexton, Camille J. Siano Enders, Joshua Menzies
Mohanasen Central School District
2017-2018 Budget PASSED by margin of 73 percent: 835 YES 310 NO
Bus proposition – Approved by margin of 75 percent
Yes: 857
No: 287
Board of Education (two seats):
Lisa Gaglioti: 828
Stacy MacTurk: 860
Ichabod Crane Central School District
2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 643 YES 203 NO
Proposition #2 : Bus Purchases ( six school buses at a cost of $477,789 ) PASSED
Yes: 628
No: 218
Board of Education:
Tammy Crawford: 594 Elected to 3 year term ( May 16, 2017 through June 30, 2020)
Dan Cohn 570: Elected to 3 year term ( July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2020)
Susan Ramos: 535 Elected to 3 year term ( July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2020)
Brendan Caluneo: 420 Elected to 1 year term ( May 16, 2017 through June 30, 2018)
Craig Luckfield: 387
Cohoes City School District
2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 376 YES 274 NO
Board of Education:
Margaret Giller: 415
Helen Annely: 337
Vincent Baran: 282
Greenville Central School District
2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 507 YES 134 NO
Bus Proposition:
Yes: 518
No: 122
Capital Project:
Yes: 505
No: 137
Rensselaerville Library:
Yes: 477
No: 160
Board of Education:
Duncan Macpherson 496
Michael McAneny 541
Canajohairie Central School District
2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 278 YES 172 NO
Board of Education:
Christopher Fatta: 283
Jeffrey Hill: 153
Sharon Springs Central School District
2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 121 YES 15 NO
Bus Proposition:
Yes: 111
No: 22
Board of Education:
James MacFadden: 110
Hudson Falls Central School District
2018-2018 Budget PASSED: 349 YES 69 NO
Bus Proposition:
Yes: 339
No: 81
Board of Education:
Benjamin Bishop
Matthew LaPan
Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District:
2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 1094 YES 323 NO
Proposition to reauthorize ex officio student board member:
Yes: 1175
No: 227
Board of Education:
Peter Sawyer: 1152
John Blowers: 1060
Don Marshall: 1127
Niskayuna Central School District:
2018-2018 Budget PASSED: 1713 YES 475 NO
Bus Purchase Proposition:
Yes: 1675
No: 513
Board of Education:
Rosemarie Perez Jaquith: 1448
Yu (Jennifer) Zhao: 1210
David Apkarian: 1150
Schuylerville Central School District
2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 561 YES 146 NO
Bus Proposition:
Yes: 579
No: 129
Board of Education:
Michael Bodnar
Stanley Barber
Schuylerville Public Library Proposition:
Yes: 546
No: 160
Schuylerville Public Library Board of Trustees Election:
Amy Carpenter: 460
Kiersten DeLisle: 423
Katie Brenson: 77
Schoharie Central School District
2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 389 YES 143 NO
Proposition #2 – School Bus Purchases
Yes: 405
No: 128
Proposition #3 – Capital Project
Yes: 375
No: 156
Proposition #4 – Capital Reserve Fund
Yes: 397
No: 133
School Board – Elected for 3-Year Term:
John Florussen
Laraine Gell
Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Central School District
2017-2018 budget PASSED: 538 YES 294 NO
Bus Proposition:
Yes: 537
No: 289
Board of Education:
Tina Furst-Hotalin: 573
William McFerren: 537
Peter Ross: 535
RCS Community Library:
Yes: 593
No: 297
Library Board of Trustees:
Megan Aurelia: 631
Josie Bruno: 667
Schodack Central School District
2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 423 YES 144 NO
Bus Proposition:
Yes: 424
No: 144
Board of Election:
Charles Peter: 478
Christian Olsen: 474
Paul Puccio: 457
Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School District
2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 636 YES 161 NO
Bus Replacement Proposition:
Yes: 597
No: 207
Board of Education:
Nathan Elble
Kimberly Lovell
Helen Lousbury
Middleburgh Central School District:
2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 336 YES 194 NO
Bus Proposition:
Yes: 337
No: 193
Board of Education:
Ernest W. Kuehl, Jr: 423
Troy City School District
2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 505 YES 132 NO
Capital Reserve Fund:
Yes: 509
No: 117
Board of Education:
Carol Harvin: 506
Tom Mayo: 500
Bill Strang: 504
Berlin Central School District
2017-2018 budget PASSED: 251 YES 78 NO
Student Rep to the Board Proposition:
Yes: 235
No: 94
Bus Proposition:
Yes; 258
No: 73
Board of Education:
Willis: 224
Zwack: 213
Gutermuth-Swim:179
Averill Park Central School District
2017-2018 budget PASSED: 853 YES 303 NO
Bus and Equipment Proposition:
Yes: 847
No: 303
Board of Education:
Jennie Glasser: 908
Ann M. Morone: 869
Whitehall Central School District
2017-2018 budget PASSED: 214 YES 50 NO
Bus Proposition:
Yes: 207
No: 54
Board of Election:
4 year seat Chris Dudley 232
3 year seat Richard LaChappelle – 225
3 year seat James Brooks 208
2 year seat Jason Hoagland 147
2 year seat (TIE) Michelle Redmond & Roxanne Waters 140
Menands Unified Free School District
2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 110 YES 30 NO
Board of Education:
John Diefenderfer: 107
Library Board of Trustees:
Write-In: 23
Menands Public Library 2017-2018 Budget
Yes: 118
No: 20
Galway Central School District
2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 343 YES 169 NO
Bus Proposition:
Yes: 360
No: 155
Board of Education:
Stacey Caruso-Sharpe: 353
Jay Anderson: 421
Hadley-Luzerne Central School District
2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 215 YES 72 NO
Bus Proposition:
Yes: 210
No: 76
Board of Education:
Eddie Joe Moulton: 254
Glens Falls City School District
2017-2018 Budget PASSED: 1108 YES 260 NO
Bus Lease Proposition:
Yes: 1178
No: 205
Capital Project for Renovations and Repairs:
Yes: 1122
No: 259
Proposal to Install LED lighting on High School’s Turf:
Yes: 549
No: 833
Board of Election:
Matthew Levin: 1082
Jason Rivers: 1027