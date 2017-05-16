Three charged in armed burglary that ended in knife fight in Gloversville

Web Staff Published:

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three men are facing charges in an armed burglary in Gloversville that ended in a knife fight.

Police say two suspects showed up at Nathan Littauer Hospital and the third at Albany Medical Center all with stab wounds.

Police conducted a search of a home and car related to the case and determined that Rodney Johnson, Justin Neu, and Vincent Vautrin all broke into a home at 16 Bloomingdale Avenue where the fight and stabbing happened.

Each are charged with burglary and armed with a dangerous instrument.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s