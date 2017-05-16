Rensselaer Police: Man rushed to hospital after stabbing on John Street

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer Police say one person was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery after a stabbing on John Street Monday night.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found the victim on the third floor of 17 John Street. The man was rushed to Albany Med for emergency surgery and is now listed in serious, but stable, condition.

According to police, one person is in custody, and the public is not in danger.

As of Tuesday morning, crime scene tape still blocks off a section of John Street near the corner of 1st Street. A number of evidence technicians are working in the area, seemingly examining the sidewalk.

Officials are now investigating the motive behind the attack.