Police: Man posing as National Grid worker tries to gain entry to home

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are warning the public of people posing as utility workers to gain entry to homes.

Police say in one instance, a man posed as a National Grid worker and tried to get inside the home to perform service. The homeowner contacted National Grid, which advised no service was scheduled.

Anyone contacted by someone claiming to be a contractor from National Grid should contact a National Grid customer service representative to determine if a service is scheduled.

Police say all National Grid contractors carry proper identification.

Homeowners are advised that if an unknown person comes to your home requesting to be let inside to call 911.

