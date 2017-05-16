New proposed rule would prohibit auto insurers from unfairly discriminating when setting rates

Web Staff Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced a new proposal to protect New Yorkers from unfairly discriminatory auto insurance rates.

The proposed Department of Financial Regulation would prohibit insurers from using an individual’s occupational status or educational level as a factor when setting rates.

“This new protection cracks down on this unfair practice that soaks drivers for not having a college degree or a high-paying job,” Governor Cuomo said. “These metrics are discriminatory, have no relationship to how good a driver you are and should not be used as an excuse to overcharge New Yorkers.”

The proposed regulation is subject to a 45-day notice and public comment period that begins on May 17.

Read the proposed regulation.

