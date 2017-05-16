Mr. Ding-A-Ling ice cream truck driver accused of DWI

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Mr. Ding-A-Ling ice cream truck driver is facing serious charges.

Police claim he was pulled over due to erratic driving but a search inside his vehicle revealed beverages that were definitely not suitable for children.

Empty beer cans! That’s what Colonie Police say they found inside the driver’s ice cream truck when they pulled him over. They believe he was likely drunk while out on his route!

“You have a large truck making frequent stops with little children he’s an absolute danger,” Colonie Police Lt. Ken Pero said.

A danger to children and others, that’s why Colonie Police say ice cream truck driver Thomas Powers is facing a slew of charges including aggravated DWI and drinking alcohol while operating his motor vehicle.

Police say they got a call around 9 p.m. Monday after a concerned driver spotting what they said appeared to be an intoxicated Mr. Ding-A-Ling driver making his way down Route 9 and then pulling into Latham Beverage.

A couple miles away at patrol officers caught up to him at Watervliet Shaker and Sherwood Drive.

“The officer noticed there were open beer cans inside the truck. We conducted field sobriety tests which he failed. We don’t give out BAC for arrests, but since it’s aggravated, I can tell you it was 0.18 or higher.”

Lt. Pero says the ice cream truck vendor told officers he was making his way back to the Mr. Ding-A-Ling garage in Colonie after finishing his route in the city of Rensselaer.

NEWS10 ABC’S Anya Tucker went to Thomas Powers’ Troy apartment building.

The intercom connected us to his number which went to voicemail.

Powers’ employer says he was there for nine seasons. Every year, they conduct new background and license checks and he came back clean.

After this arrest, Mr. Ding-A-Ling says Powers has been let go.