Mom dies on Mother’s Day pushing teen daughter out of the way of oncoming car in NY

LINDENHURST, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island say a mother was struck and killed by a car after pushing her 16-year-old daughter out of the way of the oncoming vehicle.

Suffolk County police say 55-year-old Diane Aluska, of Lindenhurst, New York, was on the sidewalk with her daughter around 9 a.m. Sunday when a driver backing out of a parking spot reversed onto the walkway. The car hit the pedestrians and continued into the Lindenhurst Fire Department.

Aluska was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Her daughter was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, as was the driver of the car. Authorities identified her as Ann Riolo, 80, of Lindenhurst.

Det. Sgt. James Murphy says the mother’s actions saved her daughter’s life.

Authorities impounded the car for a safety check.