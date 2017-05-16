Man sentenced to 50 years to life in Glens Falls murder

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man who was found guilty of murdering a Glens Falls man has been sentenced.

Robert Henry was convicted in the death of Kevin Jenks. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison.

Police believe Jenks, who was openly gay, was lured by Henry to what he thought would be an intimate meeting. Instead, Henry and another man, Kevin Chapman, killed Jenks and stole his property.

Chapman took a plea deal and testified against Henry. Chapman has already been sentenced to 18 years behind bars.