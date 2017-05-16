Man hit and killed by train overnight in Stockport

STOCKPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was struck and killed by an Amtrak work train early Tuesday morning in Stockport, says the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s office received a call around 1:59 a.m. Tuesday reporting that an Amtrak work train had hit a person on the train tracks near Station Road in the Town of Stockport.

Sheriff’s deputies and Amtrak Police responded to the scene and found a deceased man on the tracks just north of the Columbiaville Trestle.

Officials are still working on identifying the man.

The incident is under investigation.

.