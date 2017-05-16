Group reminding kids, teachers about the importance of music, arts

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many school districts across the state and country are doing away with music and arts.

One group, Hot Club of Saratoga, is trying to change that, one note at a time.

They played a few songs to fourth and fifth graders at Martin Luther King Elementary School in Schenectady.

The group wants to remind kids and teachers the importance of music and the arts in school and how it can help your child.

The performance on Tuesday is part of SPAC’s Classical Kids program.

About 8,000 kids can earn a free lawn pass for all orchestra and ballet performances.

