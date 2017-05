TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another candidate is formally in the race for Rensselaer County Executive.

Deputy Executive Chris Meyer, a republican, is in the running. Current County Executive Kathy Jimino announced she is leaving the post at the end of this term after 16 years.

She tweeted her support for Meyer last week.

Rep. Assemblyman Steve McLaughlin announced on Monday that he’s also running for the top elected position in the county.