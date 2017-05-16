Canajoharie dentist facing multiple charges still doing dental work

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Canajoharie dentist facing numerous charges is still doing dental work.

NEWS10 ABC’s Lindsay Nielsen found Dr. Martin Sorbero working at his family dentistry practice in Canajoharie.

He’s accused of stealing thousands from patients. Some alleged victims also accuse him of doing unnecessary dental work and charging for dental work he allegedly never performed.

Former patients, who claim he is working without any staff, are concerned that he is working and amid an ongoing investigation.

NEWS10 ABC went to the New York State Education Department Office of the Professions to find out if Dr. Sorbero can continue to practice.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Department Jonathan Burman, said:

“We take all allegations of misconduct and neglect of duties against licensed professionals extremely seriously. However, due to confidentiality concerns, I cannot comment on a specific case. By law, an individual accused of professional misconduct is afforded due process rights before the state may take disciplinary action against him or her.”

The NYSED spokesman also says Dr. Sorbero’s license and registration are current and that the agency has not previously taken disciplinary action against him.

The Canajoharie Police Department working with New York State Police say more charges are expected soon and that this investigation is ongoing.