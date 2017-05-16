5/16 Pet Connection: William and Agnes

William (Dom. Longhaired) and his siblings, Arlene, Agnes(Hemmingway Cat-extra toes), Roberta, Campbell, and Bryan, (10 weeks old) were found on May Avenue in Rotterdam.

We are still trying to catch the mama cat, but she’s too smart to go into the trap! The kittens were named for the surrounding streets. We estimate that they are 10 weeks old.

William is gray and white, long-hair, and very fluffy. Arlene is black, short-hair, and she is polydactyl with VERY large mittens on her front feet! Agnes is gray, short-hair, and also polydactyl.

The kittens have gotten over their “hissy” phase and now they enjoy being cuddled.

Arlene has an absurdly loud purr for such a small kitten. These fuzzballs MUST go to a home with another feline; they are too young to be an “only” cat. Why not take 2?

Kitten Angels 518-573-9906