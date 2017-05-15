Tanglewood economic impact continues to grow

Web Staff Published:

LEONX, Mass. (NEWS10) – Tanglewood, the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s summer home, is generating big bucks for the Berkshires.

A new study found the Lenox value has an economic impact of more than $103 million for the area and state. That’s up roughly $40 million from the last study in 2008.

Researchers say it’s because more people are coming, staying longer and spending more when they visit.

That could continue to rise as Tanglewood is in the middle of a $30 million upgrade that is set to be complete in 2019.

