Schenectady schools thankful for increase in state funding

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the first time in years, the Schenectady School District is one step closer to closing a significant budget gap.

The superintendent is calling this a historic moment for the school district, especially since he says Schenectady has been significantly shorter in state aid $62 million a year.

This year state lawmakers managed to make the case for Schenectady which resulted in an increase in state foundation aid to the tune of $5.7 million.

This still doesn’t bring the district close to being fully funded but Superintendent Larry Spring says it’s a step in the right direction.

That extra funding will allow the district to add more services and resources for the students and add on 66 new staff positions.

On top of that, they were also able to reduce the tax levy by more than a million dollars which will be welcomed news for many homeowners.

The school board approved the $186 million spending plan and Tuesday it’ll go to the voters. Voting will start Tuesday at noon and goes until 9 p.m. at a number of polling sites.