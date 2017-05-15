SCCC horticulture class recognized with ceremony

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWSS10) – Graduation day for the first non-credit horticulture class offered by Schenectady County Community College was held on Monday.

Nine students were honored with certificates of achievement. Six of the students are members of Schenectady ARC, a place for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

“It’s huge for all of us, it tells us of what is possible when we believe in each other, regardless of where our station in life starts from,” Dr. Steady Moono said.

Students in the 12-week program learned more than just basic botany. They also picked up tips on floral design, greenhouse management, tool safety, pest control, weed identification and customer service skills.