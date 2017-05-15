Road closures, parking restrictions announced for Albany road race

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There will be several road closures in place on Thursday for the annual CDPHP Workforce Challenge.

Over 9,000 runners and walkers will be participating in the Capital District’s largest road race. The race is scheduled to begin at 6:25 p.m.

Albany police will post signs showing parking restrictions for the race. Roadways on and in the vicinity of the race will be closed to traffic.

Roads will reopen at the end of the race, which is anticipated to be around 8 p.m.

A full list of road closures from Albany police is detailed below:

No Parking: Noon-8:00 PM



-All roads in Washington Park-both sides of roadways

-Madison Ave.: both sides from Eagle to Knox

-Madison Ave.: North side from Lark to Lake

-Lake Ave.: both sides from Madison to Western

-Western Ave.: both sides from Lake to Washington (Sprague)

-Sprague Place: both sides of Sprague into the park

-S. Swan St.: east side from Jefferson St to Madison Ave (Media Vehicles)

-State St.: south side from Empire State Plaza entrance west 6 spaces (Event Service Vehicles)

-State St.: south side from Empire State Plaza entrance east 11 spaces (IFO Justice Building for OGS buses)

– S. Swan St: east side from Madison Ave north 3 spaces

No Parking : 8AM May 17, 2016 until 8PM May 19, 2016

– Lancaster Street, north side from Lark Street west 8 spaces

Road Closures:



-Washington Park-all roadways (4 PM- 8 PM)

-Madison Ave. : Eagle to Swan (4 PM – 11 PM)

-Madison Ave.: between Swan and Lake Avenue (4PM-8 PM)

-Swan: from Elm to Hamilton (5:30PM-8 PM)

-Dove: from Hamilton to Jefferson (5:30 PM-8 PM)

-Lark: from Hamilton to Madison (5:30 PM-8 PM)

-Delaware: from Jefferson to Madison (5:30 PM-8 PM)

-Knox: from Dana to Madison (5:30 PM-8 PM)

-Lake: from Madison to Washington (5:30 PM-8 PM)

-Hudson Avenue from Quail Street to S. Lake Avenue (5:30PM-8PM)

-Elberon Place from Quail Street to S. Lake Avenue (5:30PM-8PM

-Western: from Cortland to Washington (Sprague Place). (5:30 PM-8 PM)

-Thurlow Terrace from Western Avenue to the south Dead End (5:30PM-8PM)

-Englewood Place from Western Avenue to the south Dead End (5:30PM-8PM)

-Robin Street from Washington Avenue to Western Avenue (5:30PM-8PM)

-Sprague Place from Western Avenue to State Street (5:30PM-8PM)

-State: from Robin to Henry Johnson Blvd. (5:30 PM-8 PM)

-Willett Street from Madison to State (5:30PM-8PM)

-Lancaster Street from Lark to Willett (5:30PM-8PM)

-Hudson Avenue from Lark to Willett (5:30PM-8PM)

-Jefferson Street from Dove to Swan (5:30PM-8PM)