Police: Same person behind 4 Schenectady robberies

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police believe four robberies in Schenectady are connected.

Over the last three days, Schenectady police have investigated four robberies. Police believe the same person appears to be behind all of them.

All of the robberies are similar. A man walks in to the store, shows a gun and demands cash.

It happened at the Dollar General on Broadway and then the Rite Aid on VanVranken. There were also robberies at the Family Dollar and CVS, both on State Street.

The Rite Aid is offering a $5,000 reward for his capture.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Schenectady police.

 

