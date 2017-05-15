Police investigating racially offensive symbols as possible hate crime in Nassau

NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Was a fire at a Rensselaer County home a hate crime? That’s what police in Nassau are trying to determine.

Laquan Madison says he believes the fire that left his detached garage in ashes, just feet away from where his young family slept was intentionally set.

“From the way I perceive it, it’s like someone saying like, ‘Go.’ Know what I mean?” Madison said.

Madison says he feels this way because of what He and first responders saw last night.

“I saw the N word right there. I was told there was a swastika on the other side.”

In bold red spray paint, the ugly messages now mostly melted away on front and side of his Nassau home.

“I didn’t see it any other way. Maybe it could have been a prank but I can only see it one way.”

Laquan said he first noticed something was wrong around 11 p.m. Sunday.

“I was going to the bathroom and I saw the orange glow and I saw the whole garage lit. We grabbed the children and got out.”

The home on Cold Spring Avenue is where the truck driver and family man said he chose to raise his five children when he purchased it three years ago. He says he’s never had any problems with anyone in the quite rural neighborhood.

“We are investigating this as a hate crime. We have to take things like this seriously,” Schodack Police Chief Joseph Belardo said.

Kyle Morrison, who lives down the street, says he is also very concerned if the fire was intentionally set.

“It’s a little weird,” Morrison said. “I wouldn’t expect someone to even intentionally do something like that around here because everyone is nice and quiet around here.”

Chief Belardo says they don’t have any suspects yet.

He’s also waiting to hear from fire investigators on the cause and origin of the fire.

If you know anything about the fire you are asked to call Schodack Police at (518)-477-8077.