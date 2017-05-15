Police investigating racially offensive symbols as a hate crime in Nassau

NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schodack Police Department is investigating racially offensive symbols at an address on 29 Cold Spring Road as a hate crime.

Police say first responders found a swastika and a racial epithet spray-painted on a detached garage that was on fire at around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire was contained to the garage.

Fire companies from Nassau, East Schodack, South Schodack, Schodack Valley, and North Chatham responded to the scene to put out the fire.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Schodack Police Department at (518)-477-8077.