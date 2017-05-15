Officer accidentally overdoses during traffic stop

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (CNN) – The epidemic of heroin and opioid addiction sweeping the nation is becoming increasingly deadly.

One of the reasons is an apparent rise in the illegal use of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

The drug is also threatening the safety of police and first responders. That hazard became clear in Ohio Friday when a police officer was hospitalized.

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl.

“Chris is a big strong guy he’s an ex-MMA fighter he’s 225 pounds all the muscle and it overtook him just like that,” Patrick Wright, Captain at the East Liverpool Police, said.

This happening after he helped arrest two men Justin Buckle, of East Liverpool, and Cortez Collins, of Cleveland, driving in this vehicle.

When the suspects were pulled over police say they hurried to destroy the drug evidence by smashing the suspected deadly drugs into the carpet of the car.

“Officer Green does a great job and it was just a freak accident that he would accidentally bump up against something while he was searching this vehicle and for him to drop out like that is shocking.”

Captain Wright says within minutes of returning to the police station Green began to feel the effects of an opioid overdose.

Officers called 911 as soon as he passed out.

He got one dose of Narcan at the police station then he was transported to East Liverpool City Hospital where he was given three additional doses of Narcan.

Fentanyl and carfentanyl contain a substance used in tranquilizing elephants.

Captain Wright says most people think they are using heroin.

“You know heroin kills hundreds of thousands of people a year throughout the United States. Fentanyl is one hundred times stronger than heroin carfentanyl is a thousand times stronger than that.”

He says fentanyl and carfentnyl are so deadly police officers are now taking more precautions when responding to these calls.

“We have kits in our vehicle, we have gloves and bags. We double bag all our evidence that we don’t know what it is anymore because of the threat of fentanyl & carfentanyl. We have masks so we don’t inhale anything. We have safety goggles so it doesn’t absorb through our eyes.”

Captain Wright says their department no longer field tests drugs for fear they might inhale a deadly substance.

“If you really think about this these weapons could be used as a weapon of mass destruction. All you have to do is walk into any room flip it in the air and people are going to start dropping out.”

Officer green is expected to recover.