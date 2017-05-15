NYSP arrest man after hit and run accidents

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say was involved in hit and run accidents last week.

Police say troopers were trying to locate Ronald Bly, 51, of Grafton, and his vehicle after he struck a vehicle in Troy and then another car on Route 142 in Brunswick.

Bly is accused of leaving both crashes without stopping.

Police say they located him near his residence riding in a vehicle operated by a third party.

When police tried to arrest Bly, he is accused of resisting arrest.

Bly was eventually arrested and charged with resisting arrest and several traffic offenses on Friday.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail in lieu of $7,500 bail.