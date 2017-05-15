New design unveiled for UAlbany buses

Web Staff Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three UAlbany shuttle buses looping around the campus and the city now have a new look.

The buses are complete with plenty of Great Danes pride.

UAlbany interim president James Stellar took the ride on one of the university’s newly wrapped shuttles.

This is the first time they’ve been redecorated in 31 years!

Eleven more buses set to fit with the new design in the upcoming months.

The university says the buses are seen by 250,000 people in the Capital District every month.

So it’s worth it to make sure they represent the campus well.

They transport more than 500,000 passengers a year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s