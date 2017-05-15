New design unveiled for UAlbany buses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three UAlbany shuttle buses looping around the campus and the city now have a new look.

The buses are complete with plenty of Great Danes pride.

UAlbany interim president James Stellar took the ride on one of the university’s newly wrapped shuttles.

This is the first time they’ve been redecorated in 31 years!

Eleven more buses set to fit with the new design in the upcoming months.

The university says the buses are seen by 250,000 people in the Capital District every month.

So it’s worth it to make sure they represent the campus well.

They transport more than 500,000 passengers a year.