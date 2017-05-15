Marinas getting ready for the upcoming boating season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With the warm weather right around the corner, marinas in the Capital Region are rushing around and getting ready for the boating season.

Crews at marinas across the Capital Region are shifting into high gear with many already seeing their share of calls to get boats out on the rivers.

“The phone rings quite a bit so people are getting ready and excited about the season,” Joseph Martin, President of Springer Wielding Works and Marina, said.

Warm weather is coming later in the week and Capital Region boat marinas are getting calls to get the boats ready.

“For the full season, we are starting to fill up, stripers season has been a little slow with all the rain.”

Early warm and sunny weather is also good for striped bass fishermen who want to get out on the water.

“You’re going to get guys chasing big fish. You know so they’re finally getting a break in the weather.”

Heavy rain this spring has kept the rivers so full that the regional canal system’s opening has been pushed back to May 19th. The delay has kept some boats moored in Albany since the end of April.

“The rain has been an issue for everybody. I mean we’ve had a lot of debris so we’ve had to tend to our docks every day because everything is coming down the river.”

When the canals open, those boats will head up the river and create space up at marinas for local boaters.

The boating season really ramps up after Memorial Day weekend, which is just two weeks away.