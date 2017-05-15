Man accused of killing wife with ax indicted

Published:

HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man arrested in connection to the brutal death of his wife has been indicted.

Police say Michael Norton hit his wife, Sherry, in the back of the head with an ax and killed her.

Police believe domestic violence may have played a role. Both Norton and his wife have a volatile history.

According to court records, Norton pleaded guilty last month to first-degree reckless endangerment and both of them had orders of protection against each other.

The order dictated that as long as there was no illegal activity, the couple was able to live with one another.

He’s charged with second-degree murder.

