Local assemblyman to run for Rensselaer Co. Executive position

Web staff Published: Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Assemblyman Steve McLaughlin is running for Rensselaer County executive.

Current Executive Kathy Jimino is leaving the post at the end of this term.

“The reason I want to do it is I can serve the people of Rensselaer County the way I have served this entire district, but I can do it a different way,” he said. “I can do it as an executive function and really bring those services directly to the people. And when you need to get something done as a county executive, you can get that thing done.”

McLaughlin currently represents Rensselaer County in the New York Assembly and has been a harsh critic of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, especially during the Hoosick Falls water contamination crisis.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s