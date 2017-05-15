Local assemblyman to run for Rensselaer Co. Executive position

Related Coverage Longest-serving Rensselaer County Executive not seeking fifth term

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Assemblyman Steve McLaughlin is running for Rensselaer County executive.

Current Executive Kathy Jimino is leaving the post at the end of this term.

“The reason I want to do it is I can serve the people of Rensselaer County the way I have served this entire district, but I can do it a different way,” he said. “I can do it as an executive function and really bring those services directly to the people. And when you need to get something done as a county executive, you can get that thing done.”

McLaughlin currently represents Rensselaer County in the New York Assembly and has been a harsh critic of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, especially during the Hoosick Falls water contamination crisis.