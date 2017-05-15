‘Game of Thrones’ actress in Capital Region to shoot film at Albany airport

Maisie Williams
FILE - In this July 11, 2015 file photo, actress Maisie Williams arrives at Entertainment Weekly's Annual Comic-Con Party in San Diego, Calif. Williams, best known as Arya Stark on "Game of Thrones," will appear on season 9 of "Doctor Who." Season 9 of Doctor Who, which stars Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman, premieres Sept. 19. (Photo by Tonya Wise/Invision/AP, File)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An HBO star is filming a movie at Albany International Airport.

Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark on the hit series “Game of Thrones,” will be at the airport this week filming the movie “Departures.” They are mostly on location in other parts of the Hudson Valley.

The film is about a hypochondriac working as a baggage handler in an airport, who is invited by a terminally ill teenager to help her carry out her bucket list.

Williams will co-star with “Enders Game” actor Asa Butterfield. The film is directed by Peter Hutchings.

