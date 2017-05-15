Father remembers daughter killed by tractor trailer in crash on I-90

Related Coverage Pedestrian struck and killed by tractor-trailer on NYS Thruway identified

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police aren’t making any arrests in a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer and a teen on I-90 near exit 25 early Saturday morning.

That’s because police say it was an accident.

“That’s all I want to tell her and I know she hears me because that was my heart that’s my soul and my soul just got taken out,” Dante Surgick, father of a woman killed in the crash, said.

Mariah Surgick’s father is inconsolable after the sudden and dramatic loss of his teenage daughter.

The 18-year-old high school senior killed on the Thruway early Saturday morning. Police say she was hit by a tractor-trailer as she was trying to cross the westbound lanes near exit 25 in Guilderland.

“It was an accident. Two teenage girls just being teenagers and not thinking during a heated argument.”

New York State Police say Mariah was a passenger in her friend’s car. By all accounts, the friends got into an argument over their plans for the evening and the driver pulled over on the shoulder of the Thruway.

When things got tense, police say Mariah got out of the car to get away. That’s when she tried to run across the interstate but she didn’t make it. Police say she was struck by a tractor-trailer and killed instantly. Now her family left to wonder what she could have become.

“She was going into the navy. She was about to graduate next month,” Dante said.

Mariah’s father telling us she was a kind soul, and rarely gave her parents trouble.

“She was being 18 but a good 18.”

Her father is still searching for closure, as he still hasn’t been able to say his goodbyes. As he makes her final arrangements, and as people hear her story he wants her to know this:

“You have nothing to be sorry for. We love you to death and things happen. It was an accident and we know it was an accident you wish you could take back. You don’t have to worry anymore baby we love you, we love you.”

The Albany County District Attorney’s Office says its Vehicular Crimes Unit is looking into the accident but they don’t see anyone being held responsible.