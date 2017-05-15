DEC plants 100K tree for annual Trees for Tributaries program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The DEC is celebrating a huge milestone on Monday by planting its 100,000 tree as part of the annual Trees for Tributaries program.

The tree, called a “tamarack,” was planted at the Normanskill Farm in Albany and kicked off a weeklong celebration of the program.

The program is in its 10th year. In 2016 alone, nearly 30,000 native trees and shrubs were planted along streams, drawing thousands of volunteers.

The tamarack planted at the Normanskill Farm symbolizes this year’s milestone.

“This is an incredible achievement for the program. It started as a tiny program out of the Hudson River Estuary program, which is out of the DEC. Since that time, we’ve planted the 100,000th tree, but we’ve planted 590 sites,” Sarah Walsh, Statewide Coordinator, said.

Trees along streams prevent erosion, increase protection against flooding, improve wildlife habitats and protect water quality.