Authorities: Jet crashes at small airport near New York City

CARLSTADT, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a jet has crashed at a small airport outside New York City, sparking a fire that sent thick, black smoke spewing into the air.

It wasn’t immediately known how many people were aboard the Learjet 35 when it went down around 3:30 p.m. Monday near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. It also wasn’t clear if anyone on the plane or on the ground had been killed or injured.

Emergency responders reached the scene a short time later and were working to extinguish the blaze.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the jet left Philadelphia and went down in Carlstadt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.