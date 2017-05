CLYDE

*4 year old neutered male Blue Tick Coonhound

*Surrendered due to owner’s health; was very loved by owner

*Enjoys play and can get very exuberant

*Knows “sit”

*Very active,, intelligent and independent

*Crate trained

*Very strong and high energy; a true “working dog” who loves to have a job with his owner

Columbia Greene Humane Society 518-828-6044