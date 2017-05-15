2017 Reebok CrossFit Games coming to the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, some of the fittest people in the area will push themselves to the brink of exhaustion competing in the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games at the Times Union Center.

The CrossFit Games are a combination of some of the most intense workouts in the world of CrossFit. It’s a test to find the fittest people on Earth.

This weekend, the Times Union Center will host the second qualifying stage for the fittest men, women, and teams from Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States.

The three-day competition will determine which five men, five women, and five teams will advance to the final stage of competition, the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games, at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin from august third to the 6th.

CrossFit is a total body challenge in every single workout; There’s no isolating muscle groups. Instead, you constantly transition between lifting and intense cardio which explains the term “cross-training.”

Movements like squats, deadlifts, and pullups are total body movements great for joints and multiple muscles groups; They are the basis of overall strength.

The competitors in this competition are just as good as pushing themselves mentally as they are physically.