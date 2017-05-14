UAlbany men’s lacrosse defeats defending champs UNC in NCAA tournament first round

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the second time in its history, and the first time in ten years, the UAlbany men’s lacrosse team hosted an NCAA tournament game Saturday night.

In front of an anticipated sold-out crowd, the eighth-seeded Great Danes faced the defending national champion North Carolina Tarheels.

An NCAA tournament record 6,274 fans filled Casey Stadium to see the Danes try and stop Niskayuna native Like Goldstock and the Heels.

After a heart-pounding game, UAlbany came out ahead 15-12 to move on to the quarterfinals.

“To date, it’s the greatest accomplishment we’ve had,” said head coach Scott Marr. “I mean, we just beat the defending national champions; They just won the ACC tournament. That’s as good as it gets right there and they showed that in the third quarter. We knew they were gonna fight. We knew they weren’t gonna roll over.”

