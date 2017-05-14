Siena College graduation surprise

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Siena College graduated nearly 800 students at their commencement Sunday at the Times Union Center. But, one graduate walked away with much more than her diploma at the ceremony.

Jaclyn Aubin not only walked off the stage with a degree in psychology, but with a surprise hug from her brother, Airman First Class, Kyle Aubin.

She hadn’t seen him since Christmas and had no idea he would be at her commencement. The two are very close she said.

“No, I had no idea, Aubin said. “No idea I truly had no idea because he said to me ‘I want to go so bad, I want to make it,’ I have no words for him no words I’m speechless.”

Kyle is home from Fort Bragg for the next two weeks.

The family says they’re looking forward to this precious reunion, as they’ll get to spend time together.