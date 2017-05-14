Identity of Broadalbin teen death is known, loved ones speak out

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 15-year-old boy, Ryan Frye died after being struck by a car while crossing Route 29 in Broadalbin Saturday evening.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says Frye was crossing State Highway 29 at South 2nd Avenue, in the area of the Broadalbin Stewart’s Shop Saturday around 9:00 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle driving westbound.

The boy was taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Stephen Tomlinson, Superintendent of the Broadalbin-Perth Central School District released the following statement:

“This is a tragic loss for the Broadalbin-Perth school community. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Ryan. Members of the Broadalbin-Perth school system will be on hand to provide grief counseling early Monday morning and throughout the coming days.”

Tiana Waldvogel said Frye was like a brother to her. She said he was an amazing person and would do anything to help someone. They talked yesterday right before he died and they were planning to go camping next weekend.

“It’s rough. I’ve been crying nonstop. I was up all night, so it hurts. I’m devastated to be honest,” Waldvogel said. “Just know I’m not going to have that support from him like I used to it’s just going to be, it’s going to be different and rough.”

Since the news of Frye’s death has become public, several members of the community have spoken out in their remembrance of Ryan.

“When you have thousands of people come through your door and there’s a few of them that stay the course like that, that’s a special individual,” said Joe Pazzaglia, owner of Kenpo Karate.

Pazzaglia felt that Frye really had a talent for martial arts in his youth and this was sad ending to his life.

“He had his whole life ahead of him and it was all taken away.”

Over the years, Ryan Frye had become like a son to Pazzaglia, as he had taught him karate since age five. This was the sport that Frye truly loved.

“He made it clear you know that this is what he wanted to do,” Pazzaglia said.

Earlier today Frye’s family released a statement to NEWS10 ABC:

“Ryan was an amazing young soul, ripped away from our hands way too fast. He had a huge heart and would do anything for anyone.”

All they can do now is treasures the moments they had with him.

“People got to remember him like that, in that spirit and in that light, you know and just be there for each other,” Pazzaglia said.

Fulton County Sheriff’s office says the 80-year-old driver who hit Frye was not ticketed.

The school district says they’ll have people on hand to provide counseling tomorrow morning and throughout the week.

A vigil will be held Wednesday night at the Broadalbin-Perth High School.