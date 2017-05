GENEVA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A former president was the commencement speaker at a New York college today.

Former President, Bill Clinton spoke at the graduation of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, on Sunday

The college is located about 40 miles from Syracuse.

During his speech, President Clinton gave some words of wisdom to the new graduates.

“I would love to be your age just to see what is going to happen, but a life of permanent possibility.

Clinton received an honorary degree at the ceremony.